Mahwah - Stephen Joseph Cimis, age 56, of Mahwah, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY. Born in Teaneck NJ he was a longtime resident of Mahwah and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church. A graduate of Rutgers University, he was the proprietor and owner of Gourmet on Wheels and recently received his Real Estate License through Terri O'Connor Realtors. For the last 30 years of his life he worked selflessly with an internationally based lay Missionary Group. The group constructed full-size tablets of the 10 Commandments and donated them to parishes worldwide. This work was the great love of his life. Stephen is survived by his loving parents; George and Elaine Cimis of Mahwah, his brother, George Jr., of Mahwah, and sisters; Ellen C. Howard and her husband, David of Mahwah and Kathryn Cimis-DeBiasse and her husband, Mark of Madison NJ. Also surviving are Stephen's niece and nephews, who were very near and dear to him - Jennifer, Eric, and David Howard and Jordan DeBiasse. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass for Stephen will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 900 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430 with the interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the and . Also, please consider making a donation at www.gofundme.com/6tkz040.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Feb. 6, 2019