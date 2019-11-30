Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James of the Marches RC Church
Totowa, NJ
Stephen Joseph Jackson

Stephen Joseph Jackson Obituary
Stephen Joseph Jackson

Totowa - Stephen Joseph Jackson, 60, of Totowa, died Saturday, November 30, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Monique; his siblings-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Malasig, Mr. and Mrs. John Sales, and Mrs. & Mrs. Pascual Sales III; and his nieces and nephews: Emmanuel Malasig and his wife Jillian and their daughter Olivia Wren, Ria Johanna and her husband Luis Martinez and their children Lucas and Lyla Johanna, Janella Sales, Paula Sales, Anthony King Sales, Marceline Kate Sales, Kamille Sales, and Alyanna Sales. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen Charles and Mary Jackson.

Visiting hours will be Friday from 5-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Funeral services will begin 8 am Saturday at the funeral home and will proceed to a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. James of the Marches RC Church, Totowa. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations to in Stephen's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
