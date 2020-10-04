Stephen L. Hansil
Oakland - Hansil, Stephen L., son of the late Louis and Amy Hansil, age 81 of Oakland, NJ, formerly of Teaneck, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Beloved husband of Miriam. Devoted father of Curtis (Donna), Amy, Stephanie and the late Steve and Janice. Dear brother of Janet, Errol, Julien and the late Joey, Peter, Roderick and Carlos. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Stephen was the former owner, for 28 years, of Hansil's Bar & Grill in Oakland. He was the past-President of the Rotary Club of Oakland, and often volunteered in his community.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Friday from 3-7PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Catholic prayer service will begin at approximately 6PM at the funeral home. Private cremation.