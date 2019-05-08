Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Prayer Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Valley RC Church
630 Valley Rd
Wayne, NJ
Wayne - Stephen L. Hazuda, age 78 passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Luzerne, PA, he lived in Wayne and was a history teacher and later an administrator at J.F. Kennedy High School in Paterson. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley RC Church. Loving father of Susan Sylvester, and Scott and his wife Kimberly; Devoted grandfather of Stephen and Zack Sylvester, and Caroline, Reed and Ryan Hazuda; Dear brother of Joseph. Visiting on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Prayer service on Friday at 9:00 am at the funeral home and Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of The Valley RC Church, 630 Valley Rd, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,
