Stephen L. Simmons
Warwick, NY - Stephen L. Simmons, 58, of Warwick, NY and Chatham, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Surrounded by loved ones, he lost his life to glioblastoma at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ. Steve was a graduate of Park Ridge High School, Penn State University, and Suffolk Law School. Stephen, a gentle soul, was a talented and artistic man who was brilliantly clever, quirkily funny, and humbly generous. He enjoyed driving in his 1971 Cutlass convertible, navigating his boat, snowmobiling in Canada, golfing, and spending time with family and friends.
Stephen, predeceased by his parents Stephen Simmons Sr. and Robert "Bobbi" Miller, is survived by his devoted wife Karen (nee Humphris); daughter Kelsey Simmons and son Trevor of Warwick, NY. He is also survived by his sisters and their spouses, Karyn and Dave Spence of Mooresville, NC and Donna and Gerry Sittmann of Morris Plains, NJ and brother and spouse, William and Silke Miller of Harvard, MA, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm at the Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory may be made to: Charity Water, Habitat for Humanity or Villa Marie Claire.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. For details of the memorial or to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com