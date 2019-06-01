|
Stephen Michael Smera
Fairview - Stephen Michael Smera of Fairview, age 44, lost a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on May 27, 2019. Now that he is free of the restraints of MS, he can Hitchhike his way Across the Galaxy! Stephen was a gentle soul whose kindness was extended to everyone he met. His smile and laughter were contagious. He was a sci-fi enthusiast and a self-taught musician, who played bass guitar in several heavy metal bands throughout his years, including Into Darkness, Sixty Miles Down, and Anger of the Lamb. Stephen was an alumnus of St. Peter's Preparatory, Class of 1992 and worked for 25 years at National Retail Transportation as a billing manager. He was a friend to many and loved by all. Survived by his parents, Stephen P. and Patricia A. Smera (Fairview, NJ), sisters, Michele Silvey (Hamden, CT) and Donna Baker (Brooklyn, NY); brothers-in-law, Charles Silvey and Sheldon Baker; nephews, Carter and Albert; nieces, Callie and June; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Stephen left this world four days after his beloved Grandmother, Anne Bush, who ushered him into Heaven in her loving arms. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Blackley Funeral Home, Ridgefield, NJ from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please share your remembrances of Stephen with his family. The funeral will be held at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org.