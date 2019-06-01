Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Smera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Michael Smera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Michael Smera Obituary
Stephen Michael Smera

Fairview - Stephen Michael Smera of Fairview, age 44, lost a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on May 27, 2019. Now that he is free of the restraints of MS, he can Hitchhike his way Across the Galaxy! Stephen was a gentle soul whose kindness was extended to everyone he met. His smile and laughter were contagious. He was a sci-fi enthusiast and a self-taught musician, who played bass guitar in several heavy metal bands throughout his years, including Into Darkness, Sixty Miles Down, and Anger of the Lamb. Stephen was an alumnus of St. Peter's Preparatory, Class of 1992 and worked for 25 years at National Retail Transportation as a billing manager. He was a friend to many and loved by all. Survived by his parents, Stephen P. and Patricia A. Smera (Fairview, NJ), sisters, Michele Silvey (Hamden, CT) and Donna Baker (Brooklyn, NY); brothers-in-law, Charles Silvey and Sheldon Baker; nephews, Carter and Albert; nieces, Callie and June; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Stephen left this world four days after his beloved Grandmother, Anne Bush, who ushered him into Heaven in her loving arms. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Blackley Funeral Home, Ridgefield, NJ from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please share your remembrances of Stephen with his family. The funeral will be held at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now