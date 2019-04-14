Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Stephen P. Tronziger

Carlstadt - Stephen P. Tronziger, 74, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away at home on April 7, 2019. Prior to retiring, he was a toll collector for the State of NJ Turnpike Authority for 30 years. Mr. Tronziger was a member of the Carlstadt Republican Club. Beloved husband of the late Diane J. (nee Guenther) Tronziger. Loving father of Scott Tronziger and his wife Melissa and Mark Tronziger and his wife Jill. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Alex, Mark, Gabriela and Lucas. Cremation was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
