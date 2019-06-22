Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Przyborowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Peter Przyborowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Peter Przyborowski Obituary
Stephen Peter Przyborowski

Lyndhurst - Stephen Peter Przyborowski, 98, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Przyborowski. Loving father of Christine & her husband Frank Salvato. Cherished grandfather of Frank Jr. and Kristi. Mr. Przyborowski was a Crossing Guard on Orient Way in Lyndhurst for 3 years. He was a Sergeant in the US Army Air Force during World War II serving from 1942-1945. Funeral Monday 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Donations may be made to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now