Lyndhurst - Stephen Peter Przyborowski, 98, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Przyborowski. Loving father of Christine & her husband Frank Salvato. Cherished grandfather of Frank Jr. and Kristi. Mr. Przyborowski was a Crossing Guard on Orient Way in Lyndhurst for 3 years. He was a Sergeant in the US Army Air Force during World War II serving from 1942-1945. Funeral Monday 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Donations may be made to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.