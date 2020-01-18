|
|
Stephen R. Pierce
of Hackensack, NJ - Nov. 25,1964 - Jan. 15,2020
Our Brother was one of a kind. He could be tough as nails. He could also be loving, caring, generous, and vulnerable. He had a sharp, intelligent and beautiful mind. Creative, funny, genuine and authentic. He lived his life true to himself and without apologies. He did it with flair, style and originality. And as his body started to betray him and slowly break down - he kept his acerbic wit, fierce sense of humor and stoicism in tact.
And in the end, he went out on his own terms. With courage, dignity and grace..... and true to Stephen's character...a final FU to the disease that looked to deny him that. Your family and friends are going to miss you, Steve. We can just about hear that old record playing.....
well I see that the world is upside-down
seems that my pockets were filled up with gold
and now the clouds, well they've covered over
and the wind is blowing cold
....anywhere, anywhere, anywhere I lay my head, boys,
well I'm gonna call my home.
Far far away a train
whistle blows.
Wherever you're goin
Wherever you've been,
Waving good bye at the end
of the day
You're up and you're over
and you're far away
— Tom Waits
So if it's okay,
I'll wait with you a while.
The sun began to shine
Oh, look.
your wings are broken,
but never a lie was spoken.
The murdered thing, Is love, you see.
Drifting on a bed
of memory.
Now sleep.
close your eyes
and have no fear.
a wide blue sky
Is very near
Soon, soon, soon, soon
Sleep.
— Lisa Gerrard
A private family burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21,2020, followed by a memorial service at Valley Bible Chapel, 56 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A small service will be at 6:30 PM. Arrangements by Trinka-Faustini Funeral service. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences