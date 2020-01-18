Services
Stephen R. Pierce Obituary
Stephen R. Pierce

of Hackensack, NJ - Nov. 25,1964 - Jan. 15,2020

Our Brother was one of a kind. He could be tough as nails. He could also be loving, caring, generous, and vulnerable. He had a sharp, intelligent and beautiful mind. Creative, funny, genuine and authentic. He lived his life true to himself and without apologies. He did it with flair, style and originality. And as his body started to betray him and slowly break down - he kept his acerbic wit, fierce sense of humor and stoicism in tact.

And in the end, he went out on his own terms. With courage, dignity and grace..... and true to Stephen's character...a final FU to the disease that looked to deny him that. Your family and friends are going to miss you, Steve. We can just about hear that old record playing.....

well I see that the world is upside-down

seems that my pockets were filled up with gold

and now the clouds, well they've covered over

and the wind is blowing cold

....anywhere, anywhere, anywhere I lay my head, boys,

well I'm gonna call my home.

Far far away a train

whistle blows.

Wherever you're goin

Wherever you've been,

Waving good bye at the end

of the day

You're up and you're over

and you're far away

— Tom Waits

So if it's okay,

I'll wait with you a while.

The sun began to shine

Oh, look.

your wings are broken,

but never a lie was spoken.

The murdered thing, Is love, you see.

Drifting on a bed

of memory.

Now sleep.

close your eyes

and have no fear.

a wide blue sky

Is very near

Soon, soon, soon, soon

Sleep.

— Lisa Gerrard

A private family burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21,2020, followed by a memorial service at Valley Bible Chapel, 56 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A small service will be at 6:30 PM. Arrangements by Trinka-Faustini Funeral service. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences
