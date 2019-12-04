|
Stephen Sanborn
Short Hills - Stephen Sanborn, 78 of Short Hills, NJ and Quogue, NY, passed away at Overlook Hospital on Dec 1, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Stephen was born in Chappaqua, NY and has lived in Short Hills for the past 40 years. He received his bachelors degree from Colgate University and his Masters degree from Univ of Pennsylvania. Stephen was an equity analyst (CFA) at Standard & Poor's, then head of equity research at Value Line, financial publishers. Stephen was a past board member of Better Investing, and on the Advisory Board at Greenwood Gardens. He is survived by his wife Vicki Owen Sanborn, children Christopher and Sarah Sanborn, mother Marjorie Hutchings Sanborn and his sister Carole Dickinson. Arrangements by The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, Maplewood.