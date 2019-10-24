|
|
Stephen W.
Maggio, Sr.
Stephen W. Maggio, Sr., 73, of East Rutherford for 45 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on October 23, 2019.
Mr. Maggio served in the U.S. Army. For 10 years, he was a security guard at JVC in Wayne, retiring in 2011. Stephen enjoyed to shoot pool and spend time with his family.
Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Zeppetelli) Maggio. Loving father of Michele Danielle Maggio and Stephen W. Maggio, Jr. and his wife Agnes. Cherished grandfather of Sage. Dear brother of Joann West, Regina Glante and Marilyn Elia.
Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., NY, NY 10016, 1-800-488-2277, www.kidney.org.