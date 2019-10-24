Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Maggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen W. Maggio Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen W. Maggio Sr. Obituary
Stephen W.

Maggio, Sr.

Stephen W. Maggio, Sr., 73, of East Rutherford for 45 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on October 23, 2019.

Mr. Maggio served in the U.S. Army. For 10 years, he was a security guard at JVC in Wayne, retiring in 2011. Stephen enjoyed to shoot pool and spend time with his family.

Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Zeppetelli) Maggio. Loving father of Michele Danielle Maggio and Stephen W. Maggio, Jr. and his wife Agnes. Cherished grandfather of Sage. Dear brother of Joann West, Regina Glante and Marilyn Elia.

Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., NY, NY 10016, 1-800-488-2277, www.kidney.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now