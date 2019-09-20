Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stergios Yannitsadis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stergios Yannitsadis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stergios Yannitsadis Obituary
Stergios Yannitsadis

Fair Lawn - Stergios Yannitsadis, age 88, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Asproklisia, Greece, Stergios immigrated to the U.S. in the early 50's settling in Paterson before moving to Fair Lawn 52 years ago. A faithful member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus, he was a member of AHEPA - American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. A devoted family man, he found his greatest joy in being with family.

Prior to retiring, he owned and operated the Forum Diner in Paramus for over 15 years and previously the Tri-Boro Diner in Hackensack.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Grivas) Yannitsadis. Loving and devoted father of Olga Hadji and Connie, Elias and George Yannitsadis. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne, Alexis and Paulina. Dear brother of Constantine Yannitsadis and Androniki Papadopoulos.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 20, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. Trisagio Friday 6 pm. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, September 21, 10 am at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stergios to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stergios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now