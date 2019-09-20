|
Stergios Yannitsadis
Fair Lawn - Stergios Yannitsadis, age 88, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Asproklisia, Greece, Stergios immigrated to the U.S. in the early 50's settling in Paterson before moving to Fair Lawn 52 years ago. A faithful member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus, he was a member of AHEPA - American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. A devoted family man, he found his greatest joy in being with family.
Prior to retiring, he owned and operated the Forum Diner in Paramus for over 15 years and previously the Tri-Boro Diner in Hackensack.
Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Grivas) Yannitsadis. Loving and devoted father of Olga Hadji and Connie, Elias and George Yannitsadis. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne, Alexis and Paulina. Dear brother of Constantine Yannitsadis and Androniki Papadopoulos.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 20, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. Trisagio Friday 6 pm. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, September 21, 10 am at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stergios to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.