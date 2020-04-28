|
Steve E. Papoutsakis
Passaic - On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Steve Papoutsakis, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Steve was born in Athens Greece to Eleftherios and Evangelia Papoutsakis. He immigrated to the United States on New Year's Eve 1962. At 19, Steve was the youngest pattern and sample maker in America. Four years later, he opened his own bespoke leather goods workshop in Hackensack, NJ. Steve eventually settled in Waldwick, NJ where he ran his company, Athena Leather Creations, for over 40 years. On November 1, 1970, he married Katie Papoutsakis. They raised two daughters, Eva and Anna, welcomed a son-in law, Khan, as well as two grandsons, Gryphon and Atticus.
Steve was always well dressed and groomed, possessing an envied and often imitated personal style. He combined his love of the aesthetic with a strong work ethic and relentless attention to detail to create exquisite leather goods. His creations were deeply admired and sought after by those in fashion, politics, and entertainment -- including a handcrafted alligator ornament that hung on the White House Christmas tree during the Clinton Administration. In addition to his deep passion and commitment to his work, Steve also adored old Hollywood movies, people and portrait photography, classical music, and Chinese food. He was known for his distinctive laugh, endless charm, and his open and compassionate spirit. Steve was preceded in death by his father, mother, and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Katie Papoutsakis, his two children, Eva (Papoutsakis) Smith and Anna Papoutsakis, his son in law, Khan Smith, seven nieces and nephews, and two grandsons. Due to the current, challenging environment, the funeral will be limited to immediate family only. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in Steve's name to the American Neurological Association 1120 Route 73, Suite 200. Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 (Donate | American Neurological Association (ANA))