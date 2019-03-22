|
Steven A. Sherlock
Fair Lawn - Steven A., age 25, of Fair Lawn passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Steven is a graduate of Fair Lawn High School and the Hohokus School of Trade. He was a welder for ADM Custom Metal Fabricators Inc. of Nutley, NJ
Steven is the beloved son of Steven Sherlock and the late Maria Solla. He is survived by his sister Anna Rivera-Colón and her husband Luis, his nephew Cayden Colón, and his brother John Solla. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Susan and Charlie Costanza, Bernadette and Joe Ferrante, Bobby and Kay Sherlock, Rafael and Jovita Figueroa, Carmen Figueroa, Gene Dacon and Rose Dacon, and his cousins Jasmine Thomas, Blake Costanzo (Ally), Ashley Costanzo, Austin Costanzo, Jimmy Ferrante (Lisa), Darlene Ferrante, and Michelle Melone (Ray).
Steven was a big teddy bear to all who knew him. His family meant the world to him! He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a loyal friend. He was full of life and always seen with a dimpled smile upon his face. His deep profound laugh was contagious and he put everyone before himself. He loved football and shared many great memories of the glory days. To know him was to love him, he protected all those he held dear and he will be greatly missed by all. His heart ached for the loss of his mother, we are sure he is in her arms now surrounded by love. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace with his mom and loved ones passed.
Services and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook on Sunday, March 24th from 2-6 PM. Funeral mass at Saint Anne RC Church, Fair Lawn on Monday, March 25th at 10:30 AM. Burial to immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.