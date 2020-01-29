|
|
Steven Arlen "Potts" Potterton
POTTERTON, Steven Arlen "Potts" (62) of Closter passed away on January 29,2020. Beloved husband of Lisa (Zehr), father of George Hans. Son of Vilma and the late George. Brother of John (Liz) and leaves many nieces & nephews Lifelong resident of Closter, graduated NVRH (75) the Peddie school (76) attended Southern Connecticut College. He was employed by MTV/Viacom for 20+ years and loved his job and people he worked with. Steven served on the Closter Recreation Commission for over 25 years. He left a lasting legacy for thousands of Closter's youth and residents following in the footsteps of his father, George. Steven's energy and volunteerism for the community will serve always as a constant reminder to future generations to give back to your hometown. Steven lived his life to the fullest. He delivered light, love and laughter to each and every person he touched and will be missed by them all. Memorial Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Friday 2-6 PM. Service Saturday 11 AM at Closter Dutch Reformed Church 300 West Street Closter. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps.