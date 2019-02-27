Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist R.O. Church
170 Lexington Ave
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Baron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Baron


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Baron Obituary
Steven Baron

Clifton - passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Parastas 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday 10:45 am from the funeral home followed by an 11:30 am service at St. John the Baptist R.O. Church, 170 Lexington Ave, Passaic. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit www.bizub.com for the complete obituary.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now