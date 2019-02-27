|
|
Steven Baron
Clifton - passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Parastas 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday 10:45 am from the funeral home followed by an 11:30 am service at St. John the Baptist R.O. Church, 170 Lexington Ave, Passaic. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit www.bizub.com for the complete obituary.