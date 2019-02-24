|
|
Steven Del Sardo
11/21/67 - 02/24/18
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. It's been one year since your passing and time has changed nothing and everything since the day we lost you. We still struggle to get through another day without you. The days we do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when we wake, we know that you are gone. And no one knows the heart ache as we try to carry on. Our tears are endless and our heart still aches with sadness and miss you more and more each day. How we long to hear your voice and see your beautiful smile and have you back for just a little while. You are missed by many; your family and close friends along with those that came to know you. You touched so many lives and created a special bond with everyone you met. Until that day we see you again.
Love you always,
Mom, brother Joe and sisters
Patricia & Phyllis