Steven Hertel Sr.Denver, NC - Steven T. Hertel Sr. peacefully transitioned to eternal life on July 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 12, 1925 in Passaic, NJ.In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsay Hertel.Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 74 years, Hazel Hertel, sons, Steven T. Hertel Jr. (Trish), Mark Hertel, (Nancy), Stan Hertel, (Ginny), and Dave Hertel, (Mary); 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Also, special brother-in-law Joseph Linsler, and nieces and nephews.Steven was a devout and spiritual Christian, dear to his faith and often quoted from the Book of John, most openly John 3:16 and Proverbs 3:5-6. Steven is in heaven because of his faith, do you know where you will go?He was a dedicated WWII veteran and proudly served in the US Navy from 1944 - 1949. He respectfully served on the USS Enterprise (CV-6) from 12/44 - 2/46. While serving his country he was a member of the US Navy Ship's Company Musician 3rd Class.He retired from Hoffmann-La Roche at the early age of 60 after 43 years of dedicated service.He was a devoted man with a passion for home and family. Simple day to day chores were preciously shared while holding hands with his "sweetie Hazel".Steven's family will hold a private celebration of life memorial at their convenience.The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be sent to: Grace Community Church, 886 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.