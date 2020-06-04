Steven J. Kelly



New Milford - Steven J. Kelly age 53 of New Milford died suddenly on May 31st 2020.



Steven is predeceased by his father Kenneth B. Kelly and survived by his mother Madeline and siblings Kenneth, Karen Esposito and Thomas Kelly. He is also survived by his extended family and many dear friends.



Due to current restrictions, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.









