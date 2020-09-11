1/1
Steven M. Levy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Levy

Morristown - Steven M. Levy, a long-time resident of Morristown, N.J., passed away on September 2, 2020, in his current home in Silver Spring, MD. Steven is survived by his mother, Mary Levy, and his siblings Michael, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Robin (Tobin). Steven is remembered as a caring son and brother and as an enthusiastic and supportive colleague of his co-workers. Contributions in memory of Steven may be sent to the N.J. chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, 312 West Commercial St., East Rochester, NY 14445, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved