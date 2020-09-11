1/1
Steven M. Levy
Steven M. Levy

Morristown - Steven M. Levy, a long-time resident of Morristown, N.J., passed away on September 2, 2020, in his current home in Silver Spring, MD. Steven is survived by his mother, Mary Levy, and his siblings Michael, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Robin (Tobin). Steven is remembered as a caring son and brother and as an enthusiastic and supportive colleague of his co-workers. Contributions in memory of Steven may be sent to the N.J. chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, 312 West Commercial St., East Rochester, NY 14445, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
September 11, 2020
Rest in Peace, Steven. You were great and special in many ways that made you so dear to your friends. Your passing has brought many of us together to reminisce and to wish we could have been at your burial to talk of the Steven we all loved.
Jana Manning
Friend
September 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Steven. We were so sorry to hear of his passing. May our Heavenly Father, the God of comfort and tender mercies hold give you the strength to endure these sad times. With sympathy
Hart family
