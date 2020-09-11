Steven M. Levy



Morristown - Steven M. Levy, a long-time resident of Morristown, N.J., passed away on September 2, 2020, in his current home in Silver Spring, MD. Steven is survived by his mother, Mary Levy, and his siblings Michael, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Robin (Tobin). Steven is remembered as a caring son and brother and as an enthusiastic and supportive colleague of his co-workers. Contributions in memory of Steven may be sent to the N.J. chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, 312 West Commercial St., East Rochester, NY 14445, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.









