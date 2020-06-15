Steven M. Rovak



Teaneck - Steven M. Rovak, 44, resident of Teaneck, NJ, formally of Bogota, NJ, passed away June 13, 2020, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.



Steven was a joy to the world who could make anyone laugh and was everyone's best friend.



Steven will forever be remembered and loved by his twin brother Brian; sister Nancy (Jeremy); parents Larry & Sandi; and 2 nephews Ethan & Jacoby.



In lieu of flowers, donations "in memory of Steven Rovak to the oncology department" can be made to: Holy Name Hospital Foundation Department, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666.



Graveside Services will be conducted 10am Tuesday at King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton, NJ.



Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ.









