Steven M. Rovak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Rovak

Teaneck - Steven M. Rovak, 44, resident of Teaneck, NJ, formally of Bogota, NJ, passed away June 13, 2020, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Steven was a joy to the world who could make anyone laugh and was everyone's best friend.

Steven will forever be remembered and loved by his twin brother Brian; sister Nancy (Jeremy); parents Larry & Sandi; and 2 nephews Ethan & Jacoby.

In lieu of flowers, donations "in memory of Steven Rovak to the oncology department" can be made to: Holy Name Hospital Foundation Department, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Graveside Services will be conducted 10am Tuesday at King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton, NJ.

Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved