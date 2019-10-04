|
Steven M. Tendler
Park Ridge - Steven M. Tendler, 66, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY to Max and Marilyn Tendler. Beloved husband of Cathy Tendler. Devoted father of Layla Bronstein (Stephen) and Joe Tendler. Dear brother of Karyn Freeman and Sandi Stoss. The Memorial Service celebrating Steven's life and faith will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, October 7 at 1:00PM. Becker-funeralhome.com