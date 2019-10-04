Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Tendler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. Tendler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven M. Tendler Obituary
Steven M. Tendler

Park Ridge - Steven M. Tendler, 66, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY to Max and Marilyn Tendler. Beloved husband of Cathy Tendler. Devoted father of Layla Bronstein (Stephen) and Joe Tendler. Dear brother of Karyn Freeman and Sandi Stoss. The Memorial Service celebrating Steven's life and faith will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, October 7 at 1:00PM. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now