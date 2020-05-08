Steven P. DeFabiis
Emerson - Steven P. DeFabiis, 56 formerly of Emerson, NJ passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Steven had worked as an Export Manager for Stavers Corporation in Paramus. Devoted son of the late Peter T. and Veronica M. DeFabiis. Loving father to Steven M. DeFabiis. Dearest brother of Peter M. DeFabiis Sr. and his wife Nancy and David DeFabiis and his husband Sean Fleming. Cherished uncle of Donna LaFoon and her husband Lonnie, Peter M. DeFabiis Jr. and his wife Carolina and great uncle of Giuliana and Nicholas. Steven also leaves behind his former wife Kathleen Kidd-DeFabiis along with many close and loving friends. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's children hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Emerson - Steven P. DeFabiis, 56 formerly of Emerson, NJ passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Steven had worked as an Export Manager for Stavers Corporation in Paramus. Devoted son of the late Peter T. and Veronica M. DeFabiis. Loving father to Steven M. DeFabiis. Dearest brother of Peter M. DeFabiis Sr. and his wife Nancy and David DeFabiis and his husband Sean Fleming. Cherished uncle of Donna LaFoon and her husband Lonnie, Peter M. DeFabiis Jr. and his wife Carolina and great uncle of Giuliana and Nicholas. Steven also leaves behind his former wife Kathleen Kidd-DeFabiis along with many close and loving friends. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's children hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.