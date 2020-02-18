|
Steven Pio
Wayne - Steven Pio, age 66, of Wayne, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Steven worked for United Airlines as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor.
Cherished husband of Michele (nee Musto) of Wayne. Dear father of Christopher Pio and his wife Blaire of Wayne, and Gregory Pio of Monroe. Loving grandfather of, Jackson Pio. Dear brother of John Pio, Jr. and his husband Enrico Eugenia of Monrovia, CA.
Family will receive friends on Friday February 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's memory may be made to the Wayne Animal Shelter 201 Pompton Plains Crossroads (Jackson Ave Extension) Wayne, NJ 07470
