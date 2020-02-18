Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Resources
Steven Pio Obituary


Wayne - Steven Pio, age 66, of Wayne, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Steven worked for United Airlines as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor.

Cherished husband of Michele (nee Musto) of Wayne. Dear father of Christopher Pio and his wife Blaire of Wayne, and Gregory Pio of Monroe. Loving grandfather of, Jackson Pio. Dear brother of John Pio, Jr. and his husband Enrico Eugenia of Monrovia, CA.

Family will receive friends on Friday February 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's memory may be made to the Wayne Animal Shelter 201 Pompton Plains Crossroads (Jackson Ave Extension) Wayne, NJ 07470

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
