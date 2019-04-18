Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven R. Turner Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven R. Turner Sr. Obituary
Steven R. Turner, Sr.

Cresskill - Steven R. Turner, Sr., 61, of Cresskill passed away on April 17, 2019. He was a General Services Manager for DialAmerica in Mahwah. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #127 in Cresskill. Devoted husband of Joanne M. Turner, Beloved father of Steven R. Turner, Jr., Julie M. Schlereth and Brian P. Turner. Cherished son of the late Joyce and Robert Turner. Loving grandfather of Madeline and Emily Schlereth, Hudson, Lincoln and Winston Turner. Dear brother of Jan D. and the late Lynne J. Turner. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 4-8 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now