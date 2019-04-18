|
Cresskill - Steven R. Turner, Sr., 61, of Cresskill passed away on April 17, 2019. He was a General Services Manager for DialAmerica in Mahwah. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #127 in Cresskill. Devoted husband of Joanne M. Turner, Beloved father of Steven R. Turner, Jr., Julie M. Schlereth and Brian P. Turner. Cherished son of the late Joyce and Robert Turner. Loving grandfather of Madeline and Emily Schlereth, Hudson, Lincoln and Winston Turner. Dear brother of Jan D. and the late Lynne J. Turner. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 4-8 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com