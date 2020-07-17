Steven Randall Luh
Bloomingdale - Steven Randall Luh, 56 of Bloomingdale, passed away July 11, 2020. Steven proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from July 1982 to July 1986. He worked for Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus for 34 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughter Samantha, son Trevor, his parents Robert and Sandra Luh, siblings Robert Luh II, Anthony Luh, Michael Luh and their wives Carrie and Olivia, his nieces Kaitlynn and Emily, as well as sisters-in-law Barbara and Beth Carson. His family, friends and coworkers will miss him greatly. Services will be held at the Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Rd., Township of Washington, NJ 07676 on July 25 at 11:30am. Donation in his memory may be made to to the Sepsis Alliance at www.sepsis.org
or to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
.