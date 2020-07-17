1/1
Steven Randall Luh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Randall Luh

Bloomingdale - Steven Randall Luh, 56 of Bloomingdale, passed away July 11, 2020. Steven proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from July 1982 to July 1986. He worked for Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus for 34 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughter Samantha, son Trevor, his parents Robert and Sandra Luh, siblings Robert Luh II, Anthony Luh, Michael Luh and their wives Carrie and Olivia, his nieces Kaitlynn and Emily, as well as sisters-in-law Barbara and Beth Carson. His family, friends and coworkers will miss him greatly. Services will be held at the Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Rd., Township of Washington, NJ 07676 on July 25 at 11:30am. Donation in his memory may be made to to the Sepsis Alliance at www.sepsis.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Trends from Jul. 17 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:30 AM
Garden of Memories
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved