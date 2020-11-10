Steven Ryan Diebner
November 9, 1987 - October 15, 2020
Beloved son of Donna Devine Diebner of River Vale, NJ and Lawrence A. Diebner of Park Ridge, NJ. Step-son of Ruth Diebner of Park Ridge, NJ. Grandson of Dorothy Garofalo Afanasief of Emerson, NJ and Marjorie Diebner of Suffern, NY. Brother of Jennifer Martin, Chris Diebner, Robyn Parenti, Jeffrey Diebner, and Jake Diebner.
Steven was a proud graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, NJ and a valued service technician of Nautilus Swimming Pool Supplies & Service, Inc.