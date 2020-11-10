1/
Steven Ryan Diebner
1987 - 2020
Steven Ryan Diebner

November 9, 1987 - October 15, 2020

Beloved son of Donna Devine Diebner of River Vale, NJ and Lawrence A. Diebner of Park Ridge, NJ. Step-son of Ruth Diebner of Park Ridge, NJ. Grandson of Dorothy Garofalo Afanasief of Emerson, NJ and Marjorie Diebner of Suffern, NY. Brother of Jennifer Martin, Chris Diebner, Robyn Parenti, Jeffrey Diebner, and Jake Diebner.

Steven was a proud graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, NJ and a valued service technician of Nautilus Swimming Pool Supplies & Service, Inc.

Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
