Steven Valas
Steven Valas of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 67.
Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ostrander) for nearly 50 years. Devoted father of Robert J. Valas and his wife Lisa, Martha C. Valas and her husband James Dowles. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Amanda Valas and Penelope Valas-Dowles.
Before retiring Steve worked for the Borough of Park Ridge, DPW/ Buildings and Grounds for 28 years. He was a member of the Park Ridge Police Reserves, the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Park Ridge OEM and CERT, volunteer driver for Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, and member of NJ-1 DMAT National Disaster Medical System (NDMS)
He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian, Tenafly, NJ. Prior to that he was a chanter for many years at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff, NJ.
Memorial Visitation 2 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Steven Valas may be made to the Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.