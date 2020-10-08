1/1
Steven Valas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Valas

Steven Valas of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 67.

Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ostrander) for nearly 50 years. Devoted father of Robert J. Valas and his wife Lisa, Martha C. Valas and her husband James Dowles. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Amanda Valas and Penelope Valas-Dowles.

Before retiring Steve worked for the Borough of Park Ridge, DPW/ Buildings and Grounds for 28 years. He was a member of the Park Ridge Police Reserves, the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Park Ridge OEM and CERT, volunteer driver for Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, and member of NJ-1 DMAT National Disaster Medical System (NDMS)

He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian, Tenafly, NJ. Prior to that he was a chanter for many years at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff, NJ.

Memorial Visitation 2 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Steven Valas may be made to the Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved