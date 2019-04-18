Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Sterk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven W. Sterk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven W. Sterk Obituary
Steven W. Sterk

Garfield/New Milford - Steven W. Sterk of Garfield, formerly of New Milford, was 56 years old when he passed away Wednesday, April 17th. Born and raised in New Milford, Steven proudly served two enlistments in the United States Navy as one of the youngest Chief Petty Officers during that period. He loved hiking, especially at Harriman State Park. Steven was predeceased by his late parents William and Wilma Sterk as well as his late brother Jeffrey Sterk. He is survived by his brothers Allen Sterk and his wife Julianne, Craig Sterk, Kevin Sterk and his wife Maria, and a sister Barbara Martinez and her husband Ralph. Steven is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford tomorrow (Friday) from 4pm-8pm. A prayer service will be offered at 5pm Friday evening. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now