|
|
Steven W. Sterk
Garfield/New Milford - Steven W. Sterk of Garfield, formerly of New Milford, was 56 years old when he passed away Wednesday, April 17th. Born and raised in New Milford, Steven proudly served two enlistments in the United States Navy as one of the youngest Chief Petty Officers during that period. He loved hiking, especially at Harriman State Park. Steven was predeceased by his late parents William and Wilma Sterk as well as his late brother Jeffrey Sterk. He is survived by his brothers Allen Sterk and his wife Julianne, Craig Sterk, Kevin Sterk and his wife Maria, and a sister Barbara Martinez and her husband Ralph. Steven is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford tomorrow (Friday) from 4pm-8pm. A prayer service will be offered at 5pm Friday evening. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com