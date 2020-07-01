Stewart A. Cunningham Jr.
Stewart A. Cunningham Jr.

Warren - Stewart A. Cunningham Jr., 93, of Warren, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Before retiring, Stewart worked for AIG as a Claims Examiner. He was a graduate of Colgate University and served our country proudly during WWII as a Pharmacist's Mate in the Navy.

Cherished husband of the late Doris (nee Christiansen). Loving father of Debra Acker and her husband Howard of Rochelle Park, NJ; Stewart A. Cunningham, III and his wife Linda Dunne of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Corey, Kerry, and great-grandchildren Violet and Emily.

Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Stewart's memory may be made to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
