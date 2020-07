Stewart A. Cunningham Jr.Warren - Stewart A. Cunningham Jr., 93, of Warren, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Before retiring, Stewart worked for AIG as a Claims Examiner. He was a graduate of Colgate University and served our country proudly during WWII as a Pharmacist's Mate in the Navy.Cherished husband of the late Doris (nee Christiansen). Loving father of Debra Acker and her husband Howard of Rochelle Park, NJ; Stewart A. Cunningham, III and his wife Linda Dunne of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Corey, Kerry, and great-grandchildren Violet and Emily.Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Stewart's memory may be made to: The American Cancer Society , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com