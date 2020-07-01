Stewart A. Cunningham Jr.
Warren - Stewart A. Cunningham Jr., 93, of Warren, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Before retiring, Stewart worked for AIG as a Claims Examiner. He was a graduate of Colgate University and served our country proudly during WWII as a Pharmacist's Mate in the Navy.
Cherished husband of the late Doris (nee Christiansen). Loving father of Debra Acker and her husband Howard of Rochelle Park, NJ; Stewart A. Cunningham, III and his wife Linda Dunne of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Corey, Kerry, and great-grandchildren Violet and Emily.
Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Stewart's memory may be made to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
Warren - Stewart A. Cunningham Jr., 93, of Warren, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Before retiring, Stewart worked for AIG as a Claims Examiner. He was a graduate of Colgate University and served our country proudly during WWII as a Pharmacist's Mate in the Navy.
Cherished husband of the late Doris (nee Christiansen). Loving father of Debra Acker and her husband Howard of Rochelle Park, NJ; Stewart A. Cunningham, III and his wife Linda Dunne of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Corey, Kerry, and great-grandchildren Violet and Emily.
Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Stewart's memory may be made to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.