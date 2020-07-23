Stuart D. Abrams
Old Tappan - Stuart D. Abrams, 76, of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Haverstraw, NY and at age 6 moved to Brooklyn with his mother Charlotte (Makashay) after the passing of his father Isidore Abrams. Stuart and his wife Pam (Bull) were married on June 25, 1972 and moved to Norwood and later Old Tappan to raise their two girls.
Stuart received his Master's in Psychology from Long Island University and worked at Willowbrook Developmental Center and later Letchworth Village for a few years. Stuart was forever an entrepreneur and in 1979, he opened one the first Apple stores in the country. A few years later, he launched a business selling real estate management software for NYC apartment owners which he ran for almost 40 years.
Stuart is survived by his loving wife Pam, his sister Vivian Abrams, and his two daughters Cassie (Rodrigo) of Brooklyn and Johanna (David) of Scotch Plains. He was the loving grandfather of Cecilia and Lucia Garbizu-Abrams and Lillian and Samuel Sherer.
Stuart was an enthusiastic golfer, a quick wit, adored labs, and enjoyed making things. He loved a party and a good meal. Stuart will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Lustgarten.org
