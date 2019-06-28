Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paramus - Stuart Hyde, 80, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Before retiring, Stuart worked for Pan American Airlines, Queens, NY as a Sheet Metal Mechanic. He was a member of the EAA, avid car lover and sailor. Stuart loved working around the house and helping others with their airplanes.

Cherished husband of Helen Hyde (nee Tallman). Loving father of William Hyde of Paramus and David Hyde and his wife Ami of Fair Lawn. Treasured grandfather of Joseph and Madison Hyde. Dear brother of Joan Weet and Carol Stokes.

Family will receive friends on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stuart's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
