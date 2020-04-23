Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Sture Sten Seablade

Sture Sten Seablade Obituary
Sture Sten Seablade

Westwood - Sture Sten Seablade, 81, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Bettyann

(nee Bonnema). Devoted father of Stacey Hoskins and her husband Glenn. Loving grandfather of Conner Elis Paller and Brandon Sture Paller. Born in Narpes, Finland, he came to Westwood in 1948 before moving to Middletown, NY. Sture owned Seablade Construction, Westwood for nearly 50 years, retiring in 1997. Please visit Becker-funeralhome.com to share fond memories and condolences.
