|
|
Suellen G. Riordan
Hasbrouck Heights - Suellen G. Riordan (nee Gannon) 78, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of the Bronx passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Before retiring, Suellen was an Executive Secretary to the National Director of Advertising at the NY. Daily News in New York City. She was a former volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center. Predeceased by her parents, John Patrick and Pauline Gannon. Devoted mother of Johnny Matt Riordan and his wife Nancy, Kerry Riordan Laurito and her husband Tony and Kevin Riordan and his wife Jo-El. Dear sister of Marilyn Kilian. Sister-in-law of Joan Peloso. Loving grandmother of John Joe, Dennis, Brian, Grace and the late Biagio and Sean. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, December 28th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Visitation Friday, December 27th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department EMS 248 Hamilton Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 or to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com