Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Wallington, NJ
Sun Y. Woodbury


1945 - 2019
Sun Y. Woodbury Obituary
Sun Y. Woodbury

East Rutherford - Sun Y. Woodbury (nee Sim), 74 of East Rutherford, NJ passed away on August 8, 2019. Born in South Korea, Sun was employed at Becton Dickinson in East Rutherford, NJ.

Beloved wife of Thomas Jason Woodbury. Loving mother of Linda Cubby & her husband Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Allison, Ashley, & Kevin. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.

Dearest friend of the Yoo & Park Families. Funeral Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9 AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 10 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Church in Wallington, NJ. Cremation at East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 4-8PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
