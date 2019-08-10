|
Sun Young
Woodbury - Sun Young (nee Sim) 74 of East Rutherford, NJ passed away on August 8, 2019. Born in South Korea, Sun Young was employed at Becton Dickinson in East Rutherford, NJ.
Beloved wife of Thomas Jason Woodbury. Loving mother of Linda Cubby & her husband Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Allison, Ashley, & Kevin. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
Dearest friend of the Yoo & Park Families. Funeral Monday August 12, 2019 at 9AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 10AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Church in Wallington, NJ. Cremation at East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Sunday August 11, 2019 from 4-8PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com