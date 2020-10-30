Susan A. Gervase



Susan A. Gervase (Curto), age 73, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ.



Susie, as she was called by her friends and family, was known for her amazing parties and her extraordinary decorating and cooking skills. She was fiercely loyal and her family meant everything to her.



Susie was born on May 1, 1947 to Ralph and Lydia Curto of Palisades Park, NJ. She graduated from Cliffside Park High School, where she met her husband of 51 years, Charles. They lived in Fairview before moving to Vernon and finally settling in the West Milford Twp area.



Susie is lovingly survived by her husband, Charles J. Gervase; her daughter Melissa Gervase Locke; her grandson Nicholas Gervase Locke; and her sister Linda Ross and her husband Paul W. Ross.



A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held on November 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes, NJ.









