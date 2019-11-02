Services
Susan Ann Calhoun Obituary
Susan Ann Calhoun

Susan Ann Calhoun

Hackensack - Susan Ann Calhoun, age 57, of Hackensack, NJ passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Alonzo Calhoun and the late Clara Holcomb-Calhoun. Dear sister to Jacqueline Gallo, and Jacqueline's husband the late Francesco Gallo, and Sharon Pitt. Cherished aunt to Angelo Gallo. Susan also leaves behind dear cousins Bernard Jackson and his wife Kerri, Linda Jackson, Pamela Baker, Ashley Brinson, and Ayden Brinson. Memorial Donations in memory of Susan Ann Calhoun may be made to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 W. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458. Funeral arrangements were private by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
