Susan Ann Correnti


1960 - 2020
Susan Ann Correnti Obituary
Susan Ann Correnti

Wayne - Susan Ann Correnti (nee Pescatore), age 59 of Wayne, NJ passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020. Susan was the beloved wife of 37 years to John and devoted mother to Joseph, her pride and joy. Susan had a heart of gold. She displayed unyielding love and care for everyone. Susan is the cherished daughter of Mary Ann Pescatore and the late Carmine Pescatore. The beautiful sister of Linda Johansson (James), John Pescatore (Susan) and Joseph Pescatore. Caring sister-in-law of Florence Gange (Peter), Deb Correnti and husband Barry Manus and Donna Pescatore. Adoring aunt of Susan, Michael, Kristen, Marisa, John, Christian, Sophia, Nicole, Christine, Lisa and Erin. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Susan was happiest when spending time with her loved ones. She enjoyed a good conversation and her favorite holiday, Christmas. She loved cruising and summer vacations down the shore. You could always spot her taking a "rest" on her bench in Lavalette, NJ with her Dunkin Donuts coffee in hand. Susan's smile and love of life were priceless. Due to the current global situation, funeral services will be private. A memorial and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Susan's name to the . "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts." We love you, Be safe. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home. www.delozito.com
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
