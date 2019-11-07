|
|
Susan B. Anderson
Toms River - Susan B. Anderson, 66, of Toms River passed away November 7, 2019. Before retiring she was a registered nurse at the Jewish Home Assisted Living, River Vale. Beloved wife of William. Devoted mother of Christine and Peter. Dear sister of the late Lisa and her husband Jim Paterson. Loving aunt of Jason Paterson. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 7-9pm Saturday at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org would be appreciated.