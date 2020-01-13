Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park - Susan Beasley Leto, 59, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Born in Passaic, she had been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 38 years.

Beloved wife of John, loving mother of John, his wife Christine, and Lauren Leto, her fiancé Christopher DeCarlo, devoted daughter of Theresa Pastor Beasley and the late James Beasley, proud grandmother of Lilliana and Gianna, dear sister of Linda McKenna, her husband Sean, dear aunt of Travis, and many loving aunts and cousins.

Family and Friends are invited on Wednesday January 15, 2020 for visitation from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested and appreciated, in Susan's memory, to the .
