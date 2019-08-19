Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Mercy R.C. Church
Susan Bovino Obituary
Susan Bovino

Park Ridge - Susan Bovino, 54, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2019. Susan is survived by her beloved husband Scott; her children Scott and Ryan; her father Joseph Byrnes Sr.; her parents-in-law Ronald and Elizabeth Bovino; her brother Joseph Byrnes Jr.; her brother-in-law Ronald G. Bovino, his wife Lisa, and their daughter Sophia; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Bovino and her daughters, Erin and Lauren as well as her beloved German Shepherd Jarvis. She is predeceased by her mother Ruth Byrnes. Susan was adored as a teacher, devoted to her Math students at Valley Middle School in Oakland, NJ as well as her husband Scott, who is a Physical Education teacher at Cliffside Park High School. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-9PM. A Mass celebrating Susan's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Of Mercy R.C. Church on Thursday, August 22nd at 10 AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Susan's name to the Lustgarten Foundation at lustgarten.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com
