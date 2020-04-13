|
|
Susan Boylan (nee O'Hare)
Fair Lawn - Susan Boylan (nee O'Hare), age 96, passed away on 4/10/2020. Born in the Bronx to Ellen and James O'Hare on 08/06/1923, she raised her family in Fair Lawn, NJ. Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reading. She was a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Susan is survived by her son John and wife Tricia of Harrington Park, NJ, grandsons Brian, Kevin and Sean, granddaughter Erin, and nephew George and family. Susan is predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and sons, Thomas and Robert.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ. Interment will be private. To send condolences to Susan's family, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com