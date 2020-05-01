Susan Charton-Kaplan



Fort Lee - Susan Charton-Kaplan, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at the Hebrew Home in Riverdale; she was 75.



Susan lived in Fort Lee for the last 15 years and raised her children Andrew & Russell in Teaneck.



Susan worked for the UJA and ran the Teaneck Kosher Nutrition site for older adults at the Teaneck Jewish Center for more than 30 years.



Susan is survived by her children Russell, Andrew, Matthew and Illyse, daughters-in-law Lisa, Jill and Jackie and her grandchildren, Jonah, Leah, Gail and Ariana.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store