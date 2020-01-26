|
|
Susan D. Ashmore
Little Falls - Susan D. Ashmore (nee Della Porta), 65, of Little Falls, formerly of Garfield, passed away on January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian Welch. Devoted mother of the late Robert C. Ashmore. Dear sister of Frank, Rosario, Jr., and Joseph T. Della Porta. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday 3:00-7:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 6:00 PM Chapel Service. Private cremation to follow.