Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral & Cremation Service LLC
1284 Broad Street
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 338-5900
Susan DeSimone Obituary
Susan DeSimone of Brick Township (formerly of Bergenfield and Toms River) entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Susan was a free spirit, a traveler and adventurer - a real "mover and shaker". She loved her friends and family with her entire heart and would do anything for them.

She was everyone's rock; she made time for everyone in her life, always lending an ear when needed, advice when warranted, and a ride when asked, even if her "lead foot" frightened her passengers.

Susan loved the beach and spent every moment she could there. She spent a lot of time with an amazing group of friends - GNO (Girls Night Out).

Susan is survived by many who loved her and will forever carry her in their hearts.

She leaves behind her son, Billy, a daughter-in-law Laurie Jaffe DeSimone, a granddaughter Julia, a grandson Andrew and, two sisters, Jackie Morrow and Joan Bitecola and brother-in-law Daniel Bitecola.

A virtual celebration of life will be scheduled soon, and will be followed by an in-person memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Please visit www.Brookdalefh.com for a complete obituary, share condolences, and details regarding Susan's services.
