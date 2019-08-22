Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Farnham Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Farnham Ford Obituary
Susan Farnham Ford

Short Hills - Susan Farnham Ford, a resident of Short Hills for 84 years, died August 4th at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. She was 91 years old. Mrs. Ford, who was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Farnham, lived with her parents on Hillside Avenue throughout her childhood. She married Achille Ford in 1948 and they occupied five residences in Short Hills, most recently on Delwick Lane, between 1948 and 2011, when Mrs. Ford moved to Massachusetts. Mr. Ford died in 1996.

Mrs. Ford was a member of the Short Hills Club for nearly 70 years, a member of the Short Hills Garden Club, and she was an avid bridge player. She leaves three children, Peggy of Dedham, Massachusetts, John of Wallingford, Connecticut, and David of Santa Fe, New Mexico, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Services for Mrs. Ford are private for the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in her memory to either the Short Hills Garden Club or to Greenwood Gardens in Short Hills.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.