Susan Farnham Ford
Short Hills - Susan Farnham Ford, a resident of Short Hills for 84 years, died August 4th at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. She was 91 years old. Mrs. Ford, who was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Farnham, lived with her parents on Hillside Avenue throughout her childhood. She married Achille Ford in 1948 and they occupied five residences in Short Hills, most recently on Delwick Lane, between 1948 and 2011, when Mrs. Ford moved to Massachusetts. Mr. Ford died in 1996.
Mrs. Ford was a member of the Short Hills Club for nearly 70 years, a member of the Short Hills Garden Club, and she was an avid bridge player. She leaves three children, Peggy of Dedham, Massachusetts, John of Wallingford, Connecticut, and David of Santa Fe, New Mexico, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Services for Mrs. Ford are private for the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in her memory to either the Short Hills Garden Club or to Greenwood Gardens in Short Hills.