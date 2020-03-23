|
Susan Gadino
Rochelle Park - Susan Gadino (nee Pisano), 71, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Before retiring, Susan worked for Meadowlands Hospital as a Registered Nurse.
Cherished wife of Anthony Gadino. Loving mother to Dr. Derek Gadino and fiancé Julie Menendez, Dylan Gadino and his wife Jennifer Cheselka. Beloved grandmother to Eliana, Jude and Maxwell.
Compassionate until the end, Susan helped and comforted her friends during their most difficult times. As a young mother, she happily volunteered for her son's school activities and, due to her tremendous passion for music, supported her son's musical endeavors throughout their lives.
All services will be private and limited to family members only.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com